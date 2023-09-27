Bajaj Pulsar NS400 in the works: What to expect

Auto

Bajaj Pulsar NS400 in the works: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 27, 2023 | 02:49 pm 2 min read

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 rides on designer alloy wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Bajaj Auto)

After witnessing a steady growth in demand for sub-500cc offerings in India, Bajaj Auto is gearing up to introduce its largest Pulsar model yet, the NS400, by Q2 of 2024. The new motorcycle will likely be powered by the same 373cc engine from its sibling, the Dominar 400. With a 6-speed gearbox, a slipper clutch, and an upgraded chassis, the upcoming motorcycle aims to cater to the evolving preferences of Indian motorcycle enthusiasts by providing new features and design changes.

The bike will boast an enhanced chassis for better handling

The Pulsar NS400's chassis will be similar to the NS200 but will be strengthened and adapted for duty with the larger engine. The bike is expected to weigh less than the Dominar 400, offering improved handling and performance. Design-wise, it remains to be seen how many changes will be made, but it is safe to expect a similar look to the existing NS family. For reference, the latter recently received a major overhaul in India to further boost its popularity.

It will get an all-LED lighting setup

The all-new Pulsar NS400 is expected to come with advanced features such as an LED headlamp and smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth for a seamless riding experience. Its 6-speed manual gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch will ensure smooth gear shifts and reduced clutch effort. While specific details about the new features and design changes are yet to be revealed, Bajaj Auto aims to offer a competitive package that appeals to both existing Pulsar fans and new customers.

When will the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 debut?

Although Bajaj Auto has confirmed the launch of the Pulsar NS400 in India, the exact launch date and pricing details remain undisclosed. The streetfighter is expected to arrive by Q2 of 2024. Given the company's track record and the competitive nature of the Indian motorcycle market, it is expected to be priced aggressively to attract more buyers. Once launched, it will rival the likes of the KTM 390 Duke and the TVS Apache RTR 310.

Share this timeline