An Ambassador with a sunroof now on sale in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 27, 2023 | 01:21 pm 2 min read

The Ambassador was a flagship model for Hindustan Motors in the 1960s. Representative image (Photo credit: Hindustan Motors)

A modified 2009 Ambassador sedan from Hindustan Motors is up for grabs in Rajasthan for under Rs. 3 lakh. But here's the twist, it is the only one in India to get a single-pane sunroof. The iconic vehicle features an all-blue exterior and interior theme, designer alloy wheels, and an LED light bar at the rear. This one-of-a-kind sedan has been customized to include a feature never seen before in the legendary made-in-India model.

The original Ambassador was based on the MG Oxford model

The Ambassador, based on MG Motors' Oxford model, had been on sale in India since 1957 and was once the official ride for politicians and bureaucrats. Production ceased in 2021 due to labor unrest and financial issues at the company's Uttarpara facility in West Bengal. However, Hindustan Motors is now planning a comeback with electric models, including an electric scooter and an Ambassador 2.0 powered by a capable electric motor and a large battery pack.

It comes loaded with various standout features

The modified Ambassador for sale is based on the Avigo variant and boasts several unique features. These include round-shaped halogen headlights, a tweaked black front grille, body-colored bumpers, and vertically stacked taillamps at the rear. The interior is heavily modified with armrests on the front seats, light blue color upholstery, and a manually controlled single-pane sunroof. The dashboard is retro-styled with minimal physical controls, a two-spoke steering wheel, and a circular analog instrument cluster at its center.

Hindustan Motors aiming for an electric comeback with Peugeot

Hindustan Motors has partnered with French auto manufacturer Peugeot to re-enter the automotive space through electric mobility channels. The Hind Motor Financial Corporation of India (HMFCI) is reportedly collaborating with Peugeot to play a role in electric mobility. The company plans to launch a BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) version of the Ambassador, aiming to regain its lost market share and make a comeback on our shores soon.

