Auto

Royal Enfield Classic 650 could be game-changing motorcycle: Here's why

Royal Enfield Classic 650 could be game-changing motorcycle: Here's why

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 30, 2023 | 07:14 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield Classic 650 will roll on either wire-spoke or alloy wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield has become one of the most successful two-wheeler makers in the 200cc-500cc category in India. The Chennai-based bikemaker occupied the top four spots in the list of five best-selling bikes in May 2023. Topping the chart was the Classic 350. The company is now planning to add a bigger 650cc version of the popular motorcycle soon and it could be a game-changer.

Why does this story matter?

Royal Enfield is set to expand its 650cc portfolio with new models soon. The 650cc line-up currently consists of the Intercepter 650, Continental GT 650, and Super Meteor 650. Although all bikes are doing good sales for their category, they still lag behind the company's best-selling offering, the Classic 350. The bikemaker plans to amend this with the upcoming Classic 650.

The bike will retain the retro-inspired design philosophy

Much like its younger sibling, the upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 650 will retain the retro-inspired design philosophy. The Classic 350 is highly regarded by seasoned riders for its relaxed ergonomics created by a wide handlebar, a rider-only saddle, and mid-set footpegs. The 650 will likely carry forward the experience. It will feature a signature teardrop-shaped fuel tank and the iconic 'tiger eye' pilot lamps.

It will be equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Royal Enfield Classic 650 will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved ride and handling characteristics. The suspension duties on the retro motorcycle would likely be carried out by telescopic forks on the front side and dual gas-charged shock absorbers on the rear end.

It will feature the 648cc, parallel-twin engine from the Interceptor

Powering the upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 650 will be the same 648cc, air-and-oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine from the Interceptor 650. The motor will likely be tuned for relaxed power delivery. It would put out 47hp/52Nm. The mill will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

How much will the Royal Enfield Classic 650 cost?

The upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 650 is expected to be an entry-level offering for the 650 line-up when launched. It has been spotted in a near-production-ready guise. The bikemaker will announce the pricing details at the time of launch, which will happen in the coming months. We expect it to be priced at around Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Share this timeline