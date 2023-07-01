Auto

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 teased without camouflage: Check design, features

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 01, 2023 | 11:24 am 2 min read

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will roll on wire-spoke wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield is set to introduce the all-new Himalayan 450 in India soon. In the latest development, an uncamouflaged mule of the upcoming ADV was teased in a video posted by ace Dakar rally veteran CS Santosh on his Instagram account. The national motocross champion put the rugged motorcycle through its paces, presumably at the Big Rock Moto Park near Bengaluru.

Royal Enfield popularized the middleweight ADV segment in India by launching the Himalayan back in 2016. The motorcycle is considered a game-changing model for the Chennai-based automaker. While it was praised by critics and customers alike for its ride and handling characteristics and go-anywhere abilities, it was criticized for being underpowered. Now, the company is gearing up to launch a more powerful Himalayan 450.

The ADV will feature all-LED lighting setup and wire-spoke wheels

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will feature a typical ADV design philosophy with a prominent beak and slim side profile. It will sport a circular LED headlamp, a sculpted fuel tank with tubular steel protectors, an upright windscreen, a raised handlebar, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, and split LED taillights with integrated indicators. The motorcycle will pack a semi-digital instrument cluster and wire-spoked wheels.

The bike will come equipped with switchable dual-channel ABS

To ensure the rider's safety, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with switchable dual-channel ABS, traction control system, and ride-by-wire throttle. The suspension duties on the ADV will be handled by long-travel inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

It will be offered with Royal Enfield's first-ever liquid-cooled engine

Powering the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be the automaker's first-ever liquid-cooled engine. The 450cc, single-cylinder unit will likely put out over 40hp of maximum power. The transmission duties would be handled by a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

How much will the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 cost?

Royal Enfield will disclose the pricing and availability details of the upcoming Himalayan 450 at its launch event, expected to take place in the coming months. We expect the upcoming ADV to carry a premium over the current-generation Himalayan, which ranges between Rs. 2.16 lakh and Rs. 2.28 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. Once launched, it will rival the KTM 390 Adventure range.

