Actor-politician Vijayakanth admitted to hospital; TN minister confirms 'stable condition'

Nov 20, 2023

DMDK chief Vijayakanth admitted to hospital due to this reason

Renowned Tamil actor and politician Vijayakanth, 71, was admitted to a Chennai hospital on Saturday due to a persistent cough and sore throat. The founder and general secretary of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) had initially gone for a routine medical examination and has now spent three consecutive days in the hospital. Party members have provided reassurance, stating that he is expected to be discharged soon.

Vijayakanth is in familiar doctor's care, reassured minister

During a press meeting, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian verified that Vijayakanth's health is stable, even though he is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Subramanian stated, "I spoke with the hospital management an hour back. They informed me that though he was admitted to the ICU, his health condition was stable." The minister noted that the same physician who previously treated Vijayakanth for a kidney transplant is currently overseeing his care at the hospital.

Meanwhile, DMDK refuted ventilator rumors

The DMDK refuted television reports and social media posts that suggested that the veteran actor was on ventilator support. Dismissing such claims, the party issued a statement urging the public "not to believe in rumors." They clarified that Vijayakanth's health status was steady.

Early life and beginnings

Vijayakanth, born Vijayaraj Alagarswami in Madurai in 1952, is an actor known for his unwavering commitment to Tamil cinema. Married to Premalatha in 1990, with two sons, including actor Shanmuga Pandian, he holds the title of "Puratchi Kalaingar (revolutionary artist)" in the film industry. Vijayakanth, recognized for his patriotic roles and gravity-defying stunts, has exclusively contributed to Tamil cinema, with films often dubbed into Telugu and Hindi.

Quick look at Vijayakanth's journey from acting to politics

Vijayakanth is celebrated for his roles in movies such as Honest Raj, Thyagam, and Tamizh Selvan. On September 14, 2005, the actor established the DMDK and participated in the 2006 Legislative Assembly elections, securing one seat. In 2011, his party allied with AIADMK and won 29 seats, with Vijayakanth serving as the opposition leader for five years.