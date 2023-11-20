'Suits' to 'Random Encounters': Meghan Markle's best roles

By Namrata Ganguly 05:27 pm Nov 20, 202305:27 pm

Best Meghan Markle movies and TV shows

Meghan Markle began her acting career in 2001 with the daytime soap opera General Hospital followed by some small roles and guest appearances before landing her career-best role in Suits. She married Prince Harry and became a member of the Royal Family in 2018 and became one of the most influential people on the internet. Take a look at some of her best performances.

'Suits' (2011-2019)

Markle's portrayal of Rachel Zane in the legal television drama series Suits was a standout performance that showcased her talent. As a paralegal with aspirations of becoming an attorney, Markle brought depth and charm to the character. Her on-screen presence, chemistry with co-stars, and her character's ability to navigate the complex legal world contributed significantly to the success and popularity of the show.

'Random Encounters' (2013)

In Boris Undorf's rom-com film Random Encounters, Markle finally bagged a lead role in a feature film. She plays Mindy who is known to be a party girl and involved in several one-night stands that involve no commitment. The story is about a pair's chance encounter at a coffee shop that turns into a serious relationship but they've to work hard to save it.

'When Sparks Fly' (2014)

Directed by Gary Yates, the romantic drama film When Sparks Fly stars Markle, Lochlyn Munro, and Chelsey Reist, among others. In the film, she portrays Amy Peterson, a big-city journalist who returns to her small hometown for a Fourth of July story. Markle delivers a charming performance, navigating the complexities of love and self-discovery in this film that captures the essence of small-town life.

'Anti-Social' (2015)

The 2015 Hungarian-British crime film Anti-Social, directed by Reg Traviss, stars Markle, Greg Sulkin, and Josh Myers. She plays the role of Kristen, a model, who falls in love with Dee (Sulkin), a street artist. The film follows as Dee's past criminal history comes to haunt him when he helps his criminal brother, Marcus, pull off a jewelry robbery.

'Dater's Handbook' (2016)

In James Head's rom-com film Dater's Handbook, Markle takes on the role of Cass, a successful businesswoman navigating the complexities of modern dating. Markle's performance captures the character's journey as Cass follows a self-help book's advice on her sister's encouragement, leading her to question whether true love can be found by following a formula. It also stars Kristoffer Polaha, Jonathan Scarfe, and Christine Chatelain.