'The Darjeeling Limited' to 'Extraction': Hollywood movies shot in India

Entertainment

By Namrata Ganguly 05:36 pm Nov 13, 202305:36 pm

The intersection of Hollywood and the exotic landscapes of India has produced several cinematic masterpieces. From the vibrant bustling streets of Mumbai to the majestic palaces of Rajasthan, the allure of India as a backdrop has captivated filmmakers for decades. Check out the diverse stories in these Hollywood movies that have been beautifully captured in several cities of India over the years.

'The Darjeeling Limited' (2007)

Wes Anderson's The Darjeeling Limited is a visually stunning cinematic journey through India. This offbeat comedy-drama follows three estranged brothers on a train voyage through the breathtaking landscapes of Jodhpur. As they grapple with personal issues and their strained relationship, the film paints a vivid picture of India's diverse culture and spirituality, creating a unique backdrop for their transformative journey.

'Slumdog Millionaire' (2008)

Directed by Danny Boyle, Slumdog Millionaire is an emotionally charged film set in the city of dreams, Mumbai, and shot in its bustling streets and slums. This rags-to-riches tale follows Jamal Malik, a young man from the slums, as he participates in the Indian version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? It showcases the vibrancy, resilience, and challenges of Mumbai's underprivileged communities.

'Eat Pray Love' (2010)

Based on Elizabeth Gilbert's memoir, Ryan Murphy's biographical romantic film Eat Pray Love is a cinematic exploration of self-discovery that takes its protagonist, played by Julia Roberts, on a transformative journey to India. Amid the serene landscapes of ashrams and bustling markets of Delhi, it portrays the quest for inner peace and enlightenment. Some parts are also shot in the iconic Pataudi Palace.

'Lion' (2016)

Garth Davis-directed biographical film Lion starring Dev Patel is a heart-wrenching and inspirational film that unfolds in the stunning landscapes of India and Australia. Based on a true story, it follows Saroo Brierley, an Indian-Australian businessman's journey to find his roots. Brierley as a young boy had gotten lost in Kolkata, ending up at an orphanage. Thereafter, he was adopted by an Australian couple.

'Extraction' (2020)

Extraction, an action-packed film directed by Sam Hargrave, is a high-octane thrill ride set against the gritty backdrop of Bangladesh and India. Starring Chris Hemsworth, it follows a black-market mercenary tasked with rescuing an international crime lord's kidnapped son. Shot in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, the film's intense action sequences and stunning cinematography showcase the chaotic beauty of Indian cities.