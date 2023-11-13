'The Sopranos' to 'GoT': Best HBO shows

'The Sopranos' to 'GoT': Best HBO shows

By Namrata Ganguly

Best HBO shows to binge-watch

HBO has long been a trailblazer in the world of television, known for its commitment to delivering high-quality content that pushes the boundaries of storytelling. From gripping dramas and crime mysteries to groundbreaking comedies and epic historical dramas, HBO has a reputation for producing some of the most compelling series in the industry. Check out some of the best below.

'The Sopranos' (1999-2007)

The Sopranos is an iconic HBO series that redefined television. It follows the life of Tony Soprano, a mob boss juggling the demands of his criminal empire and a dysfunctional family. Blending crime, psychological drama, and dark humor, the show delves into the complexities of human nature, morality, and power. With exceptional writing and performances, it's a compelling exploration of the modern American Mafia.

'The Wire' (2002-2008)

The Wire is a critically acclaimed crime drama series that offers a raw and unflinching portrayal of Baltimore's societal and institutional struggles. It meticulously explores the interconnected worlds of law enforcement, drug trade, schools, and politics, emphasizing the systemic issues affecting the city. With a deep focus on character development and social commentary, the series offers a gritty and thought-provoking narrative of urban life.

'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

Set in the fictional world of Westeros, the epic fantasy drama series Game of Thrones is based on George RR Martin's novels. Created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, it intricately weaves a tale of power, politics, and dynastic warfare. With a star-studded cast, breathtaking landscapes, and intricate storytelling, the series follows noble families vying for the Iron Throne.

'Succession' (2018-2023)

The satirical comedy-drama series Succession delves into the lives of the wealthy and dysfunctional Roy family, owners of a global media conglomerate. It explores power struggles, family dynamics, and corporate intrigue as the Roy siblings vie for control and approval from their domineering patriarch, Logan Roy. With sharp writing, complex characters, and dark humor, the series won several Primetime Emmy Awards.

'The Last of Us' (2023- )

An adaptation of the popular video game of the same name, the dystopian series The Last of Us is one of the most popular series of 2023. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the series follows Joel, a grizzled survivor, and Ellie, a young girl with remarkable skills, as they embark on a dangerous journey across the devastated landscape.