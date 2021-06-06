Harry, Meghan welcome baby girl; named after Queen, Princess Diana

Jun 06, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan named their daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Prince Harry and Meghan, famously known as the Sussexes, are now a family of four. Meghan gave birth to their second child, a healthy baby girl, on Friday in California, United States. The child has been named Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, after her great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth (nickname 'Lilibet'), and her grandmother, the late Princess Diana. Here are more details.

Announcement

She is more than we could have ever imagined: Couple

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced Sunday, "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili." "She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe," the statement added. "Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

Details

Child 'healthy'; weighed over 7 lbs at birth

According to Reuters, Lili was born on Friday at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California. Harry was present at the time of her birth. Speaking to the Associated Press, a spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed that the child was born at 11:40 am. She weighed 7 lbs, 11 oz. The Sussexes did not publish any photos of the child with the statement.

Succession

Newborn 8th in line of succession to British throne

Despite Prince Harry stepping back from his royal duties, his place in the order of succession to the throne remains. Lili is eighth in line to the British throne, pushing Prince Andrew down to the ninth spot. The first seven places are Prince Charles; Prince William; his son Prince George, his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; Prince Harry, and his son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

History

Couple married in May 2018; first child born following year

Harry and Meghan had gotten married at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born a year later in May 2019. In early 2020, the Sussexes announced that they were stepping back from royal duties. They now live in Montecito, near Santa Barbara. The couple's explosive March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey revealed why they left the family.

Interview

Meghan spoke about racism, suicidal ideation in Oprah interview

The Oprah Winfrey interview revealed that there were discussions in the royal family about Archie's skin color before his birth and losing royal protection. Meghan spoke about how she contemplated suicide facing intense pressures, within the family along with intrusions and racist behavior from the press. At the time, Buckingham Palace had said the allegations were "concerning" and would be addressed privately.