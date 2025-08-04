Russia creates virtual simulator to train soldiers!

Students from the Southern Federal University (SFU) in Russia have developed a pioneering training platform simulator for anti-drone warfare. The innovative tool is a virtual environment that replicates real-world drone warfare scenarios. It allows users to practice with different models of anti-drone rifles, drone detection systems, and drones ranging from FPV devices to military-grade ones like "Leleki-100."

Realism Replicates real-world drone warfare scenarios Each virtual device in the simulator is an exact replica of its real-world counterpart. The developers used the powerful Unreal Engine game engine to achieve such detail. The primary objective is to make training as realistic as possible, simulating radio signals, GPS operation, and device interaction. This way, practicing in this virtual environment feels like being on a dedicated training ground.

Skill development Teaches quick decision-making in high-pressure situations The simulator not only helps users develop practical skills in using an anti-drone rifle and working with detectors but also teaches them to make quick decisions in high-pressure situations. It also has a theoretical component with educational materials and tests. These tests include questions from textbooks as well as videos of real-life situations where users have to choose the right course of action.