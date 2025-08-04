VinFast opens 1st EV plant in India

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer VinFast has inaugurated its first Indian facility in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. The $500 million plant is a major part of the company's $2 billion investment plan for India and its expansion into Asian markets. The facility will initially have an annual production capacity of 50,000 electric cars, with plans to increase it to 150,000 units in the future.

Location selection Thoothukudi site chosen after evaluating 15 locations VinFast chose the Thoothukudi site after considering 15 locations across six Indian states. The decision was based on Tamil Nadu's strong infrastructure, skilled workforce, and port connectivity. These factors are crucial to VinFast's plan to make the facility an export hub for South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. "This project will seed an entirely new industrial cluster in southern Tamil Nadu," said state Industries Minister T.R.B. Raaja.

Market strategy VinFast shifts focus to Asia VinFast's latest move comes as part of its shift to Asia after facing challenges in the US and European markets. The company recently started building a $200 million assembly plant in Indonesia and is also expanding to Thailand and the Philippines. Despite selling nearly 97,000 vehicles in 2024 (three times its previous year's total), 90% of those sales were limited to Vietnam.

Market entry EV market in India VinFast is now entering India's rapidly growing EV market, which is mostly dominated by local players like Tata Motors and Mahindra, and foreign players like Hyundai and MG Motor. India sold over six million EVs in 2024, but four-wheel passenger vehicles accounted for only 2.5% of that number. Despite this, passenger EV sales have surged from just 1,841 in 2019 to over 110,000 units in 2024.