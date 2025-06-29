Why BMW has recalled 70,000 EVs in US

BMW has announced a major recall of over 70,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The recall is due to a software problem that could lead to a sudden loss of drive power while the vehicle is on the move. This issue was flagged by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and relates to a possible failure in the high-voltage system of affected vehicles.

Issue details Issue can be fixed with an OTA software update The NHTSA notice explained that the problem is due to a software error in the electric drive motor. This could lead to an unexpected shutdown of the high-voltage system. If this happens, it can cause a sudden loss of power while driving, which greatly increases the risk of an accident. However, owners need not worry as this issue can be fixed with an over-the-air (OTA) software update.

Impacted vehicles Affected models include i4, iX, and i7 The recall affects a range of BMW electric vehicles, including the 2022-2024 BMW i4, 2025 BMW i4 eDrive35 and eDrive40, 2022-2024 BMW iX, 2023-2024 BMW i7, and 2024 BMW i5. For those who prefer or require in-person assistance with this update process, it can also be done at no cost at any authorized BMW dealership.