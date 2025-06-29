Why BMW has recalled 70,000 EVs in US
What's the story
BMW has announced a major recall of over 70,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The recall is due to a software problem that could lead to a sudden loss of drive power while the vehicle is on the move. This issue was flagged by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and relates to a possible failure in the high-voltage system of affected vehicles.
Issue details
Issue can be fixed with an OTA software update
The NHTSA notice explained that the problem is due to a software error in the electric drive motor. This could lead to an unexpected shutdown of the high-voltage system. If this happens, it can cause a sudden loss of power while driving, which greatly increases the risk of an accident. However, owners need not worry as this issue can be fixed with an over-the-air (OTA) software update.
Impacted vehicles
Affected models include i4, iX, and i7
The recall affects a range of BMW electric vehicles, including the 2022-2024 BMW i4, 2025 BMW i4 eDrive35 and eDrive40, 2022-2024 BMW iX, 2023-2024 BMW i7, and 2024 BMW i5. For those who prefer or require in-person assistance with this update process, it can also be done at no cost at any authorized BMW dealership.
Notification process
Letters to be mailed by August 5
BMW plans to inform all affected owners through postal mail, with letters likely to be sent out by August 5. Meanwhile, the owners can check if their vehicle is part of this recall by calling BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417. The official recall number for this issue is 25V395. Further information can also be obtained from the NHTSA's recall website or Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.