Home / News / Auto News / Modi government proposes new number plates for hydrogen fuel vehicles
By Akash Pandey
Jun 28, 2025
05:06 pm
What's the story

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed a new category of registration number plate for hydrogen fuel-operated vehicles. The draft notification outlines distinct designs for commercial vehicles, private cars, and rental cabs. The move is aimed at better identification and regulation of these eco-friendly vehicles on Indian roads.

Design details

For commercial vehicles, private cars

For hydrogen fuel-operated commercial vehicles, the proposed number plate will have a green top half and blue bottom half, with yellow figures. Private cars will have a similar design but with white figures instead of yellow. This color-coding system is likely to help authorities easily differentiate between different types of hydrogen fuel-operated vehicles on the road.

Information

Rental cabs have a different design

The proposed number plate design for rental cabs is different from that of commercial vehicles and private cars. It will feature a black top half and blue bottom half with yellow figures. This will help authorities identify hydrogen fuel-operated rental cabs.