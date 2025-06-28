Modi government proposes new number plates for hydrogen fuel vehicles
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed a new category of registration number plate for hydrogen fuel-operated vehicles. The draft notification outlines distinct designs for commercial vehicles, private cars, and rental cabs. The move is aimed at better identification and regulation of these eco-friendly vehicles on Indian roads.
Design details
For commercial vehicles, private cars
For hydrogen fuel-operated commercial vehicles, the proposed number plate will have a green top half and blue bottom half, with yellow figures. Private cars will have a similar design but with white figures instead of yellow. This color-coding system is likely to help authorities easily differentiate between different types of hydrogen fuel-operated vehicles on the road.
Rental cabs have a different design
The proposed number plate design for rental cabs is different from that of commercial vehicles and private cars. It will feature a black top half and blue bottom half with yellow figures. This will help authorities identify hydrogen fuel-operated rental cabs.