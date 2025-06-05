Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' opens big with ₹14cr advance booking
What's the story
Kamal Haasan's latest film Thug Life is off to a roaring start, with over 3.5 lakh tickets sold in advance booking for its opening day across all languages (except Kannada).
The film grossed ₹6.16 crore by Thursday morning, excluding block seats, reported Sacnilk.
At the time of writing, it has already collected ₹1.92cr in India.
Box office expectations
'Thug Life' expected to earn around ₹30-50 crore
The film's advance booking numbers are impressive, with the total gross including block seats reaching ₹13.89 crore. These figures are expected to help Thug Life create history at the box office on its opening day.
Earlier, trade experts had predicted an easy ₹30-50 crore opening for Thug Life across India. Ramesh Bala had estimated a collection of ₹40-50 crore in India and ₹75 crore worldwide for the film.
Comparison with past films
Will the film's boycott in Karnataka affect its overall run?
Thug Life is likely to beat the opening day collections of Haasan's previous films, including Indian 2 and Vikram.
The film is also expected to earn around ₹20-25 crore from the Tamil Nadu market alone, according to trade expert Sreedhar Pillai.
It remains to be seen how its boycott in Karnataka will affect its overall run or at least the opening-day business.
Film details
It marks Haasan's 1st collaboration with Mani Ratnam since 1987
Thug Life marks Haasan's first collaboration with director Mani Ratnam after Nayakan (1987).
The film features a star-studded cast including Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan TR, Joju George, and Ali Fazal. It is a gangster drama produced by Haasan himself with AR Rahman as the music composer.
The film has generated significant buzz in the industry and among fans alike.