What's the story

Kamal Haasan's latest film Thug Life is off to a roaring start, with over 3.5 lakh tickets sold in advance booking for its opening day across all languages (except Kannada).

The film grossed ₹6.16 crore by Thursday morning, excluding block seats, reported Sacnilk.

At the time of writing, it has already collected ₹1.92cr in India.