By Chanshimla Varah 11:33 am Dec 19, 202411:33 am

What's the story Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chandra Sarangi has alleged that he sustained injuries to his head after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pushed another MP who was standing near him. "The MP fell on me, after which I fell down... I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP, who then fell on me, " Sarangi, seated in a wheelchair, told ANI outside the Parliament.

Protests intensify

Giriraj Singh criticizes Gandhi family, INDIA bloc demands apology

The incident came amid an ongoing protest outside the Parliament by both the BJP and and Congress over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar. While the BJP accused Congress of misleading the public, Congress demanded Shah's resignation. BJP MPs protested with slogans like "Insult to Babasaheb Ambedkar will not be tolerated" and banners reading "Ambedkar showed us the path, Congress misled." Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh slammed the Gandhi family for denying the Bharat Ratna to Ambedkar.

Parliamentary disruption

Congress MP submits adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha

Meanwhile, MPs from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc scaled Makar Dwar—Parliament's main gate—demanding an apology and Shah's resignation over his remarks on Ambedkar. Congress MP Manickam Tagore also submitted an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss Shah's remarks during a Constitution debate in the Rajya Sabha. On Wednesday, both Houses were adjourned due to the Congress-led opposition's ongoing protests.

Political reactions

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticizes BJP, Kamal Haasan emphasizes Ambedkar's role

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had slammed the BJP for allegedly tampering with Ambedkar's photo in a social media post, while actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan stressed Ambedkar's role in liberating India from social injustice. Congress MP KC Venugopal also accused the BJP of insulting Ambedkar by sharing a photo of INDIA Bloc MPs holding George Soros's image during their protest.

Political defense

What did Shah say

The row stems from remarks made by Shah in Parliament. "It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar.' If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven in all seven lives," he said. The Congress saw this as an insult to Ambedkar and accused the BJP of trying to erase his legacy.