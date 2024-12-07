AAP stops interview over question on Rahul; Congress leader responds
A controversy has erupted after a BBC Hindi interview with Avadh Ojha, a recent recruit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was abruptly ended. The incident occurred at AAP's Delhi office and has drawn criticism from Congress leader Mumtaz Patel. In a social media post, Patel accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led party of stifling dissent and suppressing freedom of speech, calling it a "drama company."
Interview interruption sparks online backlash
The controversy started when Ojha, who is famous for his YouTube coaching for UPSC aspirants, was questioned if he would keep praising Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and Congress's Rahul Gandhi. Ojha started his answer on a positive note, comparing appreciation to sportsmanship between cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara. But an off-camera voice interrupted the interview, asking the reporter to stop asking "ulta-seedha" (odd) questions.
BJP spokesperson criticizes AAP's media approach
The incident, which was uploaded on BBC News Hindi's YouTube channel, drew instant reactions online. Many questioned the AAP's commitment to free speech. The BBC described the incident as one where AAP functionaries "stopped the recording midway" and "did not let the conversation finish." BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also slammed the AAP on social media for allegedly threatening the journalist involved in Ojha's interview.
Controversy unfolds amid upcoming Delhi assembly elections
The controversy comes just days ahead of Delhi assembly elections, with the AAP hoping to secure a third consecutive term after winning 62 out of 70 seats in 2020. Ojha, who joined the AAP earlier this week, is known for his educational background in history and Hindi literature and started teaching in 2005. He is the founder of IQRA IAS Coaching in Pune.