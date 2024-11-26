Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari arrested in Bangladesh
Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a prominent Hindu priest and minority leader in Bangladesh, was arrested at Dhaka airport. The arrest comes amid escalating tensions over minority rights after the removal of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Reports suggest that Brahmachari may be facing sedition charges for being vocal about violence against Hindus.
Arrest follows Hindu community protests
Brahmachari's arrest comes after the Hindu community in Rangpur, nearly 300km north of Dhaka, protested. The protesters demand stronger legal protections and a dedicated ministry for minority affairs. Hindus make up about 8% of Bangladesh's 170 million population and have witnessed increased violence since Hasina's departure. The interim government, led by Mohammed Yunus, has been criticized for not curbing this violence.
BJP leader condemns Yunus government
Condemning the Yunus government, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari said Brahmachari is leading a "fight for survival" of Hindu minorities. He called on Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take urgent action over the arrest. Kanchan Gupta, senior advisor to India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, called the arrest "a targeted move to stifle voices of protest."
Interim regime's commitment to democracy questioned
The interim regime in Bangladesh had announced plans for electoral reforms but faces skepticism about its commitment to democracy amid ongoing attacks on minorities. Despite government claims of security measures during the Durga Puja celebrations, activists argued these were insufficient. The situation remains tense as calls for stronger protections and minority representation continue under Muhammad Yunus's leadership.
Official response by ISKCON on X
Widespread protests take place
According to Dhaka Tribune, ISKCON members also protested against the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das. Several people sustained injuries following an attack by unidentified assailants during the demonstration. In addition, protests were also held in Chittagong. A video clip circulating on social media showed people switching on their mobile flashlights against the arrest of the Hindu leader.