Wine merchants in Karnataka, India, are planning a strike on November 20th, protesting against alleged corruption and harassment by excise officials.

They claim these officials misuse their power to demand bribes and manipulate the Karnataka Excise Act for personal gain, leading to a decrease in state revenue.

The merchants are demanding legal reform and a merger of the excise department with the finance ministry to curb corruption.

Meanwhile, the opposition party is using these allegations to criticize the ruling party, while the Chief Minister dismisses these claims as politically motivated.

Karnataka: Wine merchants call for bandh on November 20

By Snehil Singh 06:10 pm Nov 15, 202406:10 pm

What's the story The Federation of Wine Merchants Association Karnataka has called for a statewide bandh on November 20, protesting against alleged corruption in the state's excise department. The strike will see over 10,800 private liquor outlets shutting across Karnataka. However, government-owned liquor stores will continue to function during this time, reports said.

Corruption claims

Merchants allege corruption and harassment by excise officials

The merchants' association has accused excise officials of rampant corruption and also harassment. They alleged that officials take bribes for transfers and promotions, twisting the Karnataka Excise Act for personal benefit. The federation argued that such practices have brought down state excise revenue by siphoning off funds into corrupt channels. The federation has demanded amending Section 29 of the Karnataka Excise Act, which currently empowers officials to cancel or suspend licenses.

Legal reform

Federation demands amendment to Karnataka Excise Act

They claim this provision is misused by officials to threaten them into compliance. Further, they suggested merging the excise department with the finance ministry as a step to curb corruption in the system. Govindaraj Hegde, General Secretary of the Federation, said they expect 85%-90% of liquor license holders to join the bandh. Hegde also slammed the government for issuing new licenses without considering existing rules, thus leading to unsustainable competition in the industry.

Political fallout

Opposition party criticizes ruling Congress over allegations

Meanwhile, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has latched on to these allegations to attack the ruling Congress party. BJP members have alleged a connection between excise corruption and Congress officials, citing a recent discovery of whiskey at a Congress leader's residence. The BJP has also claimed that funds from these schemes are utilized for electoral campaigns.

Counterclaim

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismisses allegations as politically motivated

Reacting to these allegations, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prove his claims or resign from politics if they are false. Siddaramaiah dismissed the accusations as politically motivated distractions from BJP's failures. The bandh marks a major escalation in protests by wine merchants against departmental corruption and licensing practices, to draw attention to their grievances and prompt reforms for a fairer business environment.