'Deeply concerning...': Jaishankar on Khalistani attack on Canada temple
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has termed the recent attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, as "deeply concerning." Protesters waving Khalistani flags clashed with people at the Hindu Sabha Temple in the incident. Videos shared on social media showed altercations with flagpoles and physical confrontations. The attack has further worsened the diplomatic rift between India and Canada.
PM Modi condemns attack, criticizes intimidation of diplomats
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also condemned the attack on the Hindu Sabha Temple, calling it a "deliberate" act. He slammed attempts to intimidate Indian diplomats and urged the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) echoed these sentiments, demanding Canada to protect places of worship and prosecute those behind this violence.
MEA expresses concern over safety of Indian nationals in Canada
Following the temple attack, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted India's concern for the safety of Indian nationals in Canada. "We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada. The outreach of our consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens alike will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment and violence," he said.
Canadian PM Trudeau condemns violence, affirms right to practice faith
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also condemned the violence at the Hindu Sabha Temple. He asserted that every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. In connection with the incident, Peel Regional Police have arrested three individuals on assault charges related to this incident.
Diplomatic strain intensifies over allegations of Indian involvement
The diplomatic strain between India and Canada escalated last year after Trudeau alleged Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a claim India denied. The situation has also impacted Australia, where two Hindu temples were vandalized in Canberra last month. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong expressed concern over these incidents, stressing that while peaceful protests are legitimate, violence and vandalism are unacceptable.