The feature is part of Airbnb's winter release

Airbnb rolls out network where hosts can hire other hosts

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:42 pm Oct 16, 202406:42 pm

What's the story Airbnb has launched a new feature, the Co-Host Network, to make the process of property management easier for hosts. The feature serves as a platform where hosts can find highly-rated local co-hosts, to help manage their properties. The initiative is part of Airbnb's winter release, and is aimed at making it easier to manage multiple properties at the same time.

Network details

A marketplace for top-rated hosts

The Co-Host Network works just like LinkedIn or Fiverr, acting as a marketplace for top-rated local hosts. To ensure quality, only hosts with a rating of 4.8 or higher and at least 10 hosted stays are part of the network. So far, Airbnb has managed to add 10,000 hosts from 10 nations into this network, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, UK and the US.

Co-hosting services

Services offered and pricing flexibility

The co-hosts in the network provide services like setting up listings, adjusting price and availability, managing booking requests, interacting with guests, providing onsite guest support, as well as cleaning and maintenance. These co-hosts can set their own rates for these services. You can find details about the skills of each co-host for these services and their rates on their profile page.

Network evolution

A response to hosts' needs

The idea of Co-Host Network stemmed from features unveiled at Airbnb's Summer 2023 product release. It enabled hosts to assign co-hosts for certain tasks and pay them a percentage of booking fees. "One of the requests that we had from hosts is that they would really love to be able to find professional, high-quality cohosts with a great track record in their area whom they can trust," said Judson Coplan, the VP of Product Marketing at Airbnb.

Financial impact

Co-Host Network aims to boost hosts' income

The launch of the Co-Host Network is also a strategic move by Airbnb, to combat the professionalization of hosting and falling income from property bookings. The company wants to offer hosts an additional income stream when they are not managing their own properties. Hosts on this network currently manage an average of seven properties each, Airbnb said.

Feature updates

Airbnb rolls out additional features for hosts and guests

Along with Co-Host Network, Airbnb is also launching other features like price comparison for similar properties in the area, customizable templates for quick answers to guests, and an enhanced earnings dashboard. For guests, the company is improving its app with a welcome tour for first-time users, suggested destinations and filters in search options, streamlined checkout pages as well as local payment choices. These include Vipps in Norway, MobilePay in Denmark, and MoMo in Vietnam.