By Shreya Mukherjee 12:50 pm Jun 06, 202412:50 pm

What's the story The Melbourne International Film Festival is set to commence with the screening of Memoir of a Snail, directed by Oscar-winning, locally-born director Adam Elliot. The festival, scheduled from August 8-25, will showcase over 250 titles. Among them are Cannes Critics's Week award winner Blue Sun Palace and double Sundance-winning semi biographical film Didi, directed by Sean Wang.

Lineup highlights

Notable films and debut features at Melbourne Film Festival

The festival's lineup includes Aaron Schimberg's A Different Man, which won Sebastian Stan an acting prize in Berlin, and the Australian-produced IMAX presentation Fungi: Web of Life. Other notable films are Rooney Mara-starring La Cocina, Frederick Wiseman's restaurant documentary Menus Plaisirs - Les Troisgros, and Berlin prize-winner My Favourite Cake. The film festival will also feature the feminist and comic directorial debut, We Were Dangerous, from Maori filmmaker Josephine Stewart-Te Whiu, executive produced by Taika Waititi.

Local tribute

Elliot's 'Memoir of a Snail' celebrates Melbourne

Elliot, who won an Oscar for best animated short film in 2004 with Harvie Krumpet, described his new film as a tribute to his hometown. "Memoir of a Snail is about Melbourne, made by Melburnians and voiced by Melburnians. [It is] a handmade stop-motion film lovingly crafted by a team of local artists," he said. The voice cast includes Sarah Snook, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Magda Szubanski, Eric Bana, Tony Armstrong, Nick Cave and Jacki Weaver.

Funding support

MIFF Premiere Fund backs 'Memoir of a Snail' and others

Memoir of a Snail received funding from the MIFF Premiere Fund, along with five other titles that will also be showcased during the festival's gala performances. The 2024 MIFF Family Gala feature is set to be Magic Beach, a reimagining of Alison Lester's classic Australian children's book. This animated adaptation is brought to life by 10 Australian animators, each contributing their unique style to the project.

Gala features

Music and drama take center stage at Melbourne Film Festival

The Music on Film Gala will feature Ellis Park, directed by Justin Kurzel, a film exploring rock 'n' roll legend Warren Ellis of The Bad Seeds and Dirty Three as he embarks on a personal project to establish an animal sanctuary in Sumatra. In another highlight, Natalie Bailey's Audrey presents the story of a soap opera has-been and self-proclaimed Best Mother, portrayed by Jackie van Beek, who attempts to reclaim stardom by stealing the identity of her comatose teenage daughter.

Documentary debuts

Powerful documentaries to premiere at Melbourne Film Festival

MIFF's inaugural Premiere with Purpose, Left Write Hook, directed by Shannon Owen, is a local documentary that takes viewers inside a transformative recovery program attended by seven female survivors of childhood sexual assault. Another notable documentary is Eliza Cox's Queens of Concrete, a coming-of-age story following three young skateboarders - Hayley, Ava, and Charlotte - as they strive to compete in the 2020 Summer Olympics. The full festival program will be announced on July 11.