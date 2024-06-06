Next Article

Director Kabir Khan discusses ideas for 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2'

'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2': Chand Nawab-Bajrangi's adventures may take center stage

By Isha Sharma 12:37 pm Jun 06, 202412:37 pm

What's the story Director Kabir Khan recently discussed the potential for a sequel to his commercially and critically acclaimed film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan. In an interview with Connect Cine on YouTube, he acknowledged the enduring popularity of Salman Khan's character, Bajrangi. He noted that any continuation of the narrative would require fresh and compelling ideas as he believes Harshaali Malhotra's character Munni's story arc was completed in the first film.

No script ready yet for 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' sequel

When asked about a potential script, Khan admitted that nothing is prepared at the script level. He stated, "If you ask me abhi kuch hai script ke level pe toh nahi. Ideas hai and there are many interesting ways of taking Bajrangi forward." He suggested one possible direction could be "Adventures of Bajrangi and Chand Nawab," referring to Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character who became a fan-favorite ally to Pawan/Bajrangi in the original film.

However, earlier, reports surfaced that the script is locked

Interestingly, this update from the New York director stands in complete contrast to an earlier update shared by producer KK Radhamohan. During a promotional event for Aayush Sharma's movie Ruslaan, Radhamohan shared that writer V Vijayendra Prasad has completed the movie's scripting. He further added, "Once Salman listens to the script and gives his nod, the filming will begin." Earlier, Prasad had shared that the idea for Bajrangi Bhaijaan came from a 1987 Telugu film titled Pasivadi Pranam, starring Chiranjeevi.

The first part is available on Disney+ Hotstar

IMDb summarizes the plot as, "An Indian man with a magnanimous heart takes a young mute Pakistani girl back to her homeland to reunite her with her family." It also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Om Puri, and Sharat Saxena, and featured music by Pritam. The film will complete a decade of its release in July 2025. Stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Recent success and upcoming projects of Khan and Salman

In 2023, Salman was first seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which he both acted in and produced. Then, he also starred in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Currently, the actor is collaborating with producer Sajid Nadiadwala on a project titled Sikandar, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. Khan, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Chandu Champion on June 14. It stars Kartik Aaryan.