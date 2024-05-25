Next Article

Karan Johar announces new film project

On his 52nd birthday, Karan Johar announces new directorial venture

By Tanvi Gupta 02:19 pm May 25, 202402:19 pm

What's the story Celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar marked his 52nd birthday on Saturday with an exciting revelation. Following his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani after seven years, Johar expressed a fervent eagerness to helm another project. True to his word, he announced his next film via an Instagram post, revealing that he has found a script for his next directorial venture with Dharma Productions.

Project details

Johar revealed details of the next directorial venture

Johar's Instagram post featured him posing with a draft of the script against an all-white backdrop. The script was titled Untitled Narration Draft, and the caption read "Get...Set...Go!" accompanied by a heart emoji. The announcement was met with enthusiastic responses. Vasan Bala—director of Jigra starring Alia Bhatt and produced by Dharma Productions—commented "Boom!" Meanwhile, fans on X/Twitter are abuzz with anticipation, with many clamoring for a Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol reunion in Johar's next.

Twitter Post

Track record

Revisit Johar's previous directorial successes

Johar's last directorial project was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, featuring Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The film also starred veteran actors Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan among others, and earned an impressive ₹355.61cr worldwide. To date, Johar has directed seven feature films and three short films in three anthologies including Lust Stories, Ghost Stories, and Bombay Talkies. Before RRKPK, he helmed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil—starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma—in 2016.

Comeback

'My fastest turnaround between two movies': Johar's promise

In February, Johar talked about his "potential comeback" in an Instagram Live. When a fan questioned the substantial seven-year gap between Johar's last directorial, he dropped major hints about his next project, saying, "I am a week away from my first draft for the film I want to direct next." "July we complete a year of Rocky Aur Rani...a few months' post that I want to be directing again." "That will be my fastest turnaround between two movies."

Upcoming ventures

Meanwhile, Johar has a busy lineup of films in production

A host, director, actor, and producer—Johar is truly everything everywhere all at once! He is currently busy with his next production, the sports drama Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, set for a May 31 release. Other upcoming Dharma Productions films include Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's Kill, Bad Newz featuring Vicky Kaushal, and Triptii Dimri, and Jigra. Next year, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan and Kapoor is scheduled.