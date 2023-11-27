Red Sea'23 to honor Ranveer Singh along with Diane Kruger

By Aikantik Bag 06:38 pm Nov 27, 202306:38 pm

Ranveer Singh to be honored at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2023

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is about to be honored for his outstanding career and contribution to cinema at the prestigious Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He will be honored with fellow actors Diane Kruger and Abdullah Al-Sadhan. The event kicks off on Thursday and will run till December 9. Mohammed Al-Turki, CEO of the Red Sea Film Foundation, referred to Singh as an "icon of Hindi cinema" in a recent statement.

Jury lineup and the festival's opening film

This year's Red Sea International Film Festival jury features an impressive lineup, including Swedish-American actor Joel Kinnaman, Freida Pinto, Egyptian actor Amina Khalil, and Spain's Paz Vega. The festival will open with a screening of HWJN, a fantasy film directed by Dubai-based Iraqi filmmaker Yasir Al-Yasiri.

Singh's recent and upcoming projects

Singh is known for versatility in Hindi cinema. The actor has been a generation-defining actor in films like Lootera, Padmaavat, and Gully Boy, among others. He was last seen in Karan Johar's romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Alia Bhatt. His next project is Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which boasts a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.