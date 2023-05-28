Entertainment

Production company Neon clinches Palme d'Or for 4th consecutive time

Written by Isha Sharma May 28, 2023, 06:05 pm 2 min read

Four films backed by the production comapny Neon have won the top prize at Cannes

American production and distribution company Neon is basking in unprecedented success, as it has set the seal on its fourth consecutive Palme d'Or—the most coveted award at the Cannes Film Festival. Neon won this prize in 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023. Awards weren't presented in 2020 since the festival couldn't take place per schedule due to COVID-19. Let's revisit these four sensational Neon-backed films.

'Parasite' (2019)

When Bong Joon-ho's Parasite opened to overwhelming reviews in 2019, made a lot of noise in the critics' circles, and eventually won the coveted Oscar award, everyone was talking about its overarching theme—the scathing analysis of classism, inequality, and painful, unfair economic disparities between people. However, even before clinching the Academy Award, it won the Palme d'Or at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival.

'Titane' (2021)

The horror psychological drama Titane, directed by Julia Ducourna, is one of the three Palme d'Or winning films in the history of Cannes to have been helmed by a female filmmaker. It stars Agathe Rousselle, Vincent Lindon, and Garance Marillier in primary roles. The Rotten Tomatoes critics' consensus says, "Thrillingly provocative and original, Titane reaffirms writer-director Julia Ducournau's delightfully disturbing vision."

'Triangle of Sadness' (2022)

Triangle of Sadness is characterized as a satirical black comedy and pokes fun at the rich, classifying it as an "eat the rich" work of cinema. Critics appreciated it for its penetrating gaze at the privileged upper echelon of society, comparing it to HBO's hit series The White Lotus. It also marked Swedish director Ruben Ostlund's English-language feature film debut. Stream it on SonyLiv.

'Anatomy of a Fall' (2023)

The most recent addition to this list is Anatomy of a Fall, helmed by French director and screenwriter Justine Triet. IMDb describes the film's plot as, "A woman is suspected of her husband's murder, and their blind son faces a moral dilemma as the sole witness." Sandra Huller, Swann Arlaud, and Milo Machado-Graner star in this film written by Triet and Arthur Harari.