'False narratives be like': PinkPantheress calls out publication for misinterpretation

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'False narratives be like': PinkPantheress calls out publication for misinterpretation

By Aikantik Bag 10:54 am Nov 13, 202310:54 am

PinkPantheress shares her opinion on 'Boy's a Liar'

English singer PinkPantheress has been an internet sensation with tracks like Boy's a Liar and I Must Apologise. In a recent interview with The Guardian, the singer shared her views regarding the Boy's a Liar track and its remix with Ice Spice. Now, the singer has slammed the publication for misconstruing her take on the track. She also clarified her love for the remix.

2/3

What did the publication write?

The singer tweeted, "lord help us. I told the journalist I thought the OG was crap at first but the remix made me love it, I've said this openly before too false narratives be like." The publication iterated that PinkPatheress found both the original and the remix "crap," and quoted her, "The songs that are not my greatest are the ones that do better."

3/3

Twitter Post