Netflix's 'Rebel Moon- Part One': Cast, summary, trailer highlights

By Tanvi Gupta 10:47 am Nov 13, 202310:47 am

'Rebel Moon- Part One' trailer promises an epic sci-fi spectacle!

Netflix concluded its Geeked Week by releasing the trailer for Zack Snyder's eagerly-awaited grand space epic, Rebel Moon-Part One: A Child of Fire. Set to premiere on December 22, the film features Sofia Boutella as Kora, a mysterious outsider residing among the tranquil farmers on Veldt, a moon. Originally pitched as a Star Wars film, Rebel Moon now stands as Snyder's unique and original creation. From cast to plot, here's everything in detail.

Why does this story matter?

Initially planned as a single film exceeding three hours and based on a 172-page screenplay, Rebel Moon was eventually split into two segments by Netflix and Snyder. The first part, named A Child of Fire, will premiere on Netflix next month, while Part 2, The Scargiver is scheduled for release on April 19, 2024. Snyder verified that the director's cuts of both parts will be accessible.

Trailer highlights: Laser swords, robots, and epic action galore!

The recently released trailer, focusing on its first installment, A Child of Fire, introduces us to Kora. She navigates life on the serene moon of Veldt among peaceful farmers, but trouble looms when ominous ships breach the atmosphere. The trailer teases a compelling blend of sci-fi and intense action, featuring laser swords, robots, explosions, and an array of Synder-signature elements that promise an epic space spectacle.

Do not miss the trailer

What is the plot of 'Rebel Moon'?

After crash-landing on a distant moon, Kora starts anew among peaceful farmers. However, when tyrant Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his emissary Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein) threaten their existence, Kora becomes the farmers' reluctant savior. Teaming up with tenderhearted farmer Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), they embark on a perilous journey across worlds to assemble a band of warriors, united by a common quest for redemption in the face of imminent danger.

Meet the warriors of 'Rebel Moon'

In her quest to defend the people of Veldt, Kora assembles a diverse team of warriors. The lineup includes Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a skilled pilot and gun for hire; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a legendary commander; Nemesis (Doona Bae), a master swordswoman; Tarak (Staz Nair), a captive with a regal past; and Milius (E. Duffy), a dedicated resistance fighter. The teaser also offers a glimpse of Anthony Hopkins's Jimmy, an ancient mechanized protector awakening with a new purpose.

Limited theatrical release before Netflix premiere

Before its streaming availability on Netflix, Rebel Moon will enjoy a limited one-week theatrical run beginning on December 15. The film will be shown at select theaters in Los Angeles. Intriguingly, Snyder disclosed to Total Film that Rebel Moon occurs in the same universe as his Netflix movie Army of the Dead, despite their contrasting environments. He also noted that a character from Rebel Moon makes an appearance in the Army of the Dead animated series.