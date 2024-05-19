Next Article

'Rumours' receives standing ovation at Cannes

By Tanvi Gupta 09:59 am May 19, 202409:59 am

What's the story The apocalyptic comedy Rumours, featuring Hollywood actor Cate Blanchett, premiered to a warm reception at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival on Saturday night. The film, helmed by Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson, was met with a nearly four-minute standing ovation from the audience. Attendees reportedly appreciated the film's dark humor and laughed throughout its late-night screening. Despite some leaving as credits rolled, a significant majority remained to honor the film's stars.

Absent star

Blanchett's co-star Alicia Vikander missed 'Rumours' premiere

Alicia Vikander, Blanchett's co-star in Rumours, was notably absent from the Cannes event. The film also features Charles Dance, Roy Dupuis, Denis Ménochet, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Rolando Ravello. Following the standing ovation, the directors were given a microphone for post-screening remarks—a relatively new tradition at Cannes. The troika of filmmakers thanked the audience and quoted their film saying "it's better to burn out than to fade away." It is being showcased out of competition at Cannes.

Twitter Post

Here is the video from Cannes

Film synopsis

'Rumours' plot follows a unique concept

The dark comedy Rumours follows the seven leaders of the world's wealthiest liberal democracies—Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States—at the annual G7 summit. After becoming lost in the woods, they face increasing peril while trying to draft a provisional statement about a global crisis. How will these leaders navigate their way out of the wilderness and resolve the crisis?

Career highlights

Directors' previous works and Blanchett's Cannes history

Director Maddin is celebrated for his experimental style and is one of Canada's most acclaimed filmmakers. His previous works include The Saddest Music in the World (2003) and My Winnipeg (2007). He also co-directed 2017's The Green Fog with his frequent collaborators Johnsons, revisiting Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo through found footage. Blanchett, a previous Oscar nominee for Best Actor, served as the jury president of the Cannes Film Festival in 2018.

Film release

'Rumours' production and distribution details unveiled

Rumours is backed by Square Peg, Buffalo Gal Pictures, and Maze Pictures. The film rights were acquired by Bleecker Street in January for release in US theaters this year. Protagonist Pictures is handling international sales. The release date for the film has not yet been confirmed. Notably, the film's cast member Vikander was last at Cannes for Karim Aïnouz's Firebrand, which competed for the Palme d'Or.