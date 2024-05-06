Next Article

Studio 100 Intl collaborates for new CGI comedy 'Dougie Dolittle'

By Tanvi Gupta 05:13 pm May 06, 202405:13 pm

What's the story Studio 100 International has announced a collaboration with Caligari Film, Studio Isar Animation from Germany, and Spain's 3 Doubles Producciones. The partnership aims to create a new action-comedy CGI film titled Dougie Dolittle, reported Variety. The movie is designed for children aged 8-12 and their families, with a release planned for the last quarter of 2026. Studio 100 will debut the film at Marché du Film at the Cannes Film Festival.

'Dougie Dolittle' tells wacky animal adventure story

Dougie Dolittle follows the tale of a teenager, Dougie grappling with an intense fear of animals. However, his life takes a remarkable turn when he encounters Polly—a long-lost family parrot. In a twist of fate, Dougie discovers his ability to communicate with animals, initially viewing it as a burden rather than a blessing. As the story unfolds, Dougie embarks on a journey of self-discovery, learning to confront his fears and harness his newfound gift.

Creative team behind 'Dougie Dolittle' revealed

The creative team behind Dougie Dolittle includes Gabriele M. Walther from Caligari Film and Thorsten Wegener from Studio 100 Intl. Art direction is led by Luis Guggenberger and Thomas van Kummant. The script is written by Mark Slater, with Philip LaZebnik providing script consultation. Regina Welker serves as the director of the film, ensuring a captivating narrative that appeals to a wide range of audiences.

'Dougie Dolittle': A refreshing take on animal communication

Dougie Dolittle is a unique interpretation of communicating with animals, as described by Walther. The protagonist, Dougie, inherits this special gift from his grandfather, the famous "Doctor Dolittle." This connection allows the story to link with a familiar character while presenting it in a contemporary manner for younger audiences. Thorsten Wegener from Studio 100 Intl. believes that Dougie's journey will captivate and entertain viewers across all age groups.