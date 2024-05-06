Next Article

Dhanush's dedication to craft shines through

Dhanush spends 10hrs filming in Mumbai garbage dump for 'Kubera'

By Tanvi Gupta 05:01 pm May 06, 2024

What's the story When it comes to delivering convincing performances, Dhanush always goes the extra mile. His commitment to his craft was on full display during the filming of his upcoming movie, Kubera. Reports reveal that he spent a grueling 10 hours filming at a garbage dump in Mumbai, fully immersing himself in the character he portrays. Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula, marks Dhanush's 51st film.

Admiration

Dhanush's commitment impressed director

Kammula expressed his admiration for Dhanush's dedication during the challenging shoot. While acknowledging the actor's talent and skill, it was his hard work and determination to deliver a perfect performance that particularly impressed the director of the project. Per a Times Now report, the level of commitment from Dhanush left many on set in awe.

Preview

The star-studded cast and exciting first look of 'Kubera'

The multilingual drama Kubera also features Akkineni Nagarjuna alongside Dhanush, with Rashmika Mandanna as the lead actor. The film is currently being produced with backing by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao. In March, the filmmakers unveiled the first look poster featuring Dhanush. In the announcement video, the actor was seen with a rugged beard, positioned in front of a mural. The religious artwork portrays Lord Shiva accepting offerings from Annapurna—an incarnation of his divine consort Parvati.

About the movie

More about 'Kubera'

This project marks Dhanush's first collaboration with Kammula, renowned for his work in Telugu cinema with titles like Godavari (2006), Happy Days (2007), and Love Story (2021). Kubera (named after the Hindu god of wealth) ventures into the social milieu of Mumbai's Dharavi slums, as per reports. Aparna Balamurali, Sundeep Kishan, and Jim Sarbh are part of the ensemble cast. With music by Devi Sri Prasad, the film is being simultaneously shot in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.