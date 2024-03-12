Next Article

Ahead of concert, Ed Sheeran visits school kids in Mumbai

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 03:47 pm Mar 12, 2024

What's the story Ed Sheeran, the beloved English singer-songwriter, recently delighted fans with a surprise visit to a Mumbai school. The Grammy-winning artist chatted with students, played games, and even performed his hit Shape of You alongside them. Sheeran, in an Instagram post, wrote: "Visited a school in Mumbai this morning and swapped performances with the kids, so much fun. Great being back in India too!" Sheeran is in India for his concert in Mumbai, scheduled for March 16.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Back in 2017 when Sheeran came to Mumbai for his concert, the singer attended a big Bollywood bash, hosted by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan. Among those who attended the party included the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and Neha Dhupia, among others. After the pictures went viral, fans speculated that Sheeran wouldn't return to India as he allegedly appeared "uncomfortable" in the pictures. However, he has proved everyone wrong!

Shout-out to Sheeran

Fans react to Sheeran's school visit

Singer Armaan Malik showed his support with a red heart emoji, while fans commended Sheeran for his down-to-earth nature. One fan commented, "Such a very down to earth man," while another wrote, "Awww these moments are so heartwarming." Another admirer applauded Sheeran's humility, saying, "The fact that he sat down together with the kids! Respect to you." Sheeran's visit has certainly left a lasting impression on fans and students alike.

His upcoming Mumbai concert

Details about Sheeran's upcoming concert in Mumbai

Sheeran is scheduled to perform at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds as a part of his +-=÷× Tour (Mathematics), the final leg of his 2024 Asia and Europe Tour. This marks his third concert in India, with his first one being in 2105, and second in 2017. Indian singer Prateek Kuhad and British artist Calum Scott will open the concert with special sets before Sheeran takes the stage around 7:00 PM.

Tickets' price

Here's how much the concert tickets will cost you

Tickets for Sheeran's concert are available exclusively on BookMyShow. General admission tickets cost Rs. 9,500, while South Deck tickets, offering exclusive amenities like dedicated lavatories, food and beverage zones, elevated viewing decks, and entry lanes, are priced at Rs. 16,000. The concert will kick off at 3 PM with Kuhad's performance, followed by Scott, and Sheeran taking center stage at 7:15 PM.