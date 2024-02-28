Next Article

Shreya Ghoshal's 'Subornorekha' set for April-May release

Exclusive: Shreya Ghoshal-Saptak Sanai Das collaborate for 'Tahader Kotha'

By Aikantik Bag 10:40 am Feb 28, 202410:40 am

What's the story Music is an essential part of Indian cinema. Over the years, the world has witnessed several Indian talents but only a few stood out with their range and talent. Shreya Ghoshal has been one such pillar of Indian music for more than two decades. Recently, in an exclusive conversation with NewsBytes, music director Saptak Sanai Das revealed some beans on Ghoshal's upcoming work.

Release date

Release date and other details of the song

Sanai spoke about the upcoming film Tahader Kotha which will mark his reunion with Ghoshal. He stated, "She and Kinjal Chatterjee crooned a song titled Subornorekha for the film. It is slated for April-end or early-May release." Describing the song, he said, "It's a kind of song that never happened in Bengali cinema before." The film marks Sanai's debut as a background score composer.

Excitement

Anticipation for Ghoshal-Sanai duo

Back in 2022, Sanai and Ghoshal collaborated on Bhalobashar Morshum from the film X=Prem. The romantic ballad became a sensation all across the virtual world. Ardent fans will be eager for their upcoming work. Sanai is currently gearing up for the release of Oti Uttam slated for March 22 release. The film will mark his reunion with Srijit Mukherji after X=Prem.