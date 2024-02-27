Saptak Sanai Das in conversation with 'NewsBytes'

Exclusive: Saptak Sanai Das discusses 'Oti Uttam,' Shreya Ghoshal, more

By Aikantik Bag 12:34 pm Feb 27, 202412:34 pm

What's the story Music director Saptak Sanai Das is one of the most promising talents in Bengali cinema who catapulted to success with the sci-fi romantic musical X=Prem. Das has collaborated with National Award-winning director Srijit Mukherji again for the upcoming romantic comedy Oti Uttam. Ahead of the March 22 release, Das had an exclusive conversation with NewsBytes and spilled beans on his process, career, and more.

Next Article

Childhood

Revealing the backstory behind unique middle name

Sanai smiles and shares, "My family is full of musical aficionados. My father was into Hemanta Mukherjee's music and did several recordings approved by him too. My nickname (Sanai) was coined by my aunt. Interestingly, a newborn kid's cry is very similar to the sound of shehnai. My cousins' have nicknames related to music, too. My name 'Saptak' means 'seven tunes' in Bengali."

Process

Sanai dissects his process of making music

"Every tune has its own language. Whenever I am composing, a distinct thought process kicks in and I maneuver around it with my lyricist. Interestingly, I always envision the singer I want to rope in for a particular song. I brief the lyricist about the mood I am trying to achieve and we keep modifying until we are fully satisfied with it," says Sanai.

Deadline

Handling the pressure of deadlines

Sanai chuckles and says, "Deadlines do affect the quality of work. I do not support the mass production of songs. Until and unless I am convinced with my composition, I don't feel like sharing it with my listeners. But as it's our bread and butter, we have to meet deadlines." He mentioned that Bhalobashar Morshum was composed and delivered to Mukherji in four days.

Information

Sanai holds Shreya Ghoshal in high regard

While composing Bhalobashar Morshum, I knew that I wanted Shreya Ghoshal to croon the song for her phenomenal vocal range. I personally feel that Ghoshal is the perfect successor to Lata Mangeshkar when it comes to playback singing in India.

Experience

His experience working with Mukherji

The Roder Nishana singer shares, "It's a very smooth journey. It's funny that my debut project (X=Prem) was smoother than my other projects. Srijit da always trusted my vision and in general understands a musician's emotions. He himself is a musician. For example, he played the harmonica in Cinderella Mon." He mentions that Mukherji tweaked some lyrics in Chawl Meye and penned Bondhu Bhabi.

Information

Mukherji's briefing process for 'Oti Uttam'

Sanai recalls, "Just before the COVID-19-induced lockdown in March 2020, the cast and crew met at Mukherji's house, where he narrated the whole film. I didn't have to compose anything new. He took my previously composed songs and placed them meticulously in the film's narrative."

Exclusive information

Spilling beans about other 'Oti Uttam' songs

Sanai shares, "Rupankar Bagchi's Monkharaper Gaan is next lined up for release. It is penned by Dhrubojyoti Chakraborty. Arnab Chakraborty crooned Prem Korechen Rai, whereas Upal Sengupta sang Bondhu Bhabi. The amazing Papon has sung the male version of Saiyyan Beimaan." NewsBytes got exclusive access to the yet-to-be-released songs and we can vouch for how Arnab's track has the quintessential Kishore Kumar vibe.

USP

Creating magic by weaving Hindi-Urdu lyrics in Bengali songs

"My collaborator Dhrubojyoti da introduced me to the lovely world of Urdu words. So while composing music, some of these phrases stay in my mind and I just add them. It happens very organically in my songs. Also, the lyrics are very well aligned with the tune. I personally feel that the perfect synergy between lyrics and tune helps in making a 'hit composition.'"

Aspiration

Sanai opens up about aspirations in acting

'I'm not commenting on my interest in acting but I've been culturally inclined from a very young age. I have been exposed to several performing art forms. I also feel that I want to work as a musician. I don't want to divide my identity into acting and composing music," shares Sanai. Trivia: He made a cameo in X=Prem and Oti Uttam.

Future projects

His upcoming releases in 2024

Sanai concludes, "Apart from Oti Uttam, I currently have three projects lined up. In Bonbibi, I helmed two folk songs, totally different from my other projects. I am very excited about Daroga Mamur Kirti as it marks Ranjit Mallick's return as the OG police officer (with his famous belt). The album has a pure '90s' music treatment." He has Tahader Katha in pipeline, too.