aespa's Karina, 'Extraordinary You' actor Lee Jae-wook are officially dating!

By Tanvi Gupta 11:31 am Feb 27, 202411:31 am

What's the story K-pop sensation Karina from the girl group aespa and K-drama actor Lee Jae-wook, who is currently starring in The Impossible Heir, are officially a couple. South Korean media outlet Dispatch reported the news on Tuesday (KST), with both stars' agencies later confirming the relationship. Per reports, the two celebrities developed a closer bond after attending a Prada fashion show in Milan last month, with some suggesting that "they fell in love at first sight."

'The two are getting to know each other': Agencies' statements

Initially, both SM Entertainment (aespa's label) and C-JeS Studio (Lee's agency) stated they were looking into the reports before confirming the relationship by stating, "The two are getting to know each other." Despite living in aespa's dormitory, Karina has reportedly managed to spend time with Lee. Karina was spotted near Lee's residence late at night, and the couple also enjoyed each other's company in Milan during their busy schedules.

All signs that captured attention in light of blossoming romance

Once news about their alleged relationship broke out, netizens shifted their attention to Lee's interaction with Karina at the fashion show. Numerous reports emphasized their "close seating arrangement" and "continued interaction after the show," highlighting Lee's attentive demeanor toward Karina. Additionally, a viral clip emerged wherein Lee is seen apologizing to his lady-love, possibly due to an earlier departure.

'Can't people just leave them alone?': Netizens' reaction

While joyous reactions poured in from netizens, there was a tinge of sympathy directed toward the stars, too, considering they only started dating a month back. Comments highlighted that even non-celebrities would exercise caution before sharing such news with friends at the one-month mark. One user asked, "Can't people just leave them alone?" Others echoed the sentiment by saying, "It's only been a month, that's too many people."

Here's how netizens reacted!

Know more about Lee and Karina

Since making his debut in Memories of the Alhambra in 2018, Lee has been making a mark in the world of K-dramas. He has portrayed memorable characters in Extraordinary You, Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, Alchemy of Souls, and Death's Game. His latest K-drama, The Impossible Heir, premiered on Monday. On the other hand, Karina has been the leader of aespa since its formation in 2020. Additionally, she is a member of the supergroup Got the Beat.