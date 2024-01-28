Context

Why does this story matter?

Love Wins All rapidly gained popularity on global iTunes and achieved over one million Spotify streams upon debut. Although V plays a crucial role in the music video, he will not earn any direct profits from its commercial success since he didn't participate in the chorus. The MV showcases both artists in visually stunning cinematic scenes in a post-apocalyptic backdrop. It remains to be seen if the song secures the "Perfect All-Kill" tag, which requires topping the weekly iChart chart.

Did you know?

Did you know that 'Perfect All-Kill' originated because of IU?

The term "Perfect All-Kill" originated when IU's song Nagging featuring Lim Seul-ong secured the top position on all Korean music charts in June 2010. IU holds the record for the most songs with a PAK (21). Notably, the 2022 song Ditto by NewJeans boasts the highest number of hourly PAKs with 655, while IU's Celebrity (2021) holds the solo act record with 462 PAKs.

PAK achievement

Other K-pop songs with most PAKs in history

BTS's Dynamite achieved its first Perfect All-Kill in 2020 with a total of 610 PAKs, making it the first male K-pop group with the most hourly Perfect All-Kills. Zico, a Korean singer, rapper, producer, and songwriter, is the leader of the K-pop boy band Block B. On January 13, 2020, he dropped his eighth digital single, ANY SONG. Four days later, the song received the first Perfect All-Kill of the year.

World tour

Meanwhile, know about IU's H.E.R. World Tour

Besides her chart-topping success, IU is gearing up for her North American debut. As part of her H.E.R. World Tour, she will embark on a six-city journey in the United States from July 15 to August 2. This is the first world tour and ninth concert tour overall by the K-pop sensation. Fans in New Jersey, Georgia, Washington DC, Illinois, and California will have the chance to experience her soulful vocals during this highly-anticipated tour.