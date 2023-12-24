Romance rewind: Hottest K-drama couples that stole hearts in 2023

Romance rewind: Hottest K-drama couples that stole hearts in 2023

By Tanvi Gupta 01:15 am Dec 24, 202301:15 am

Hottest K-drama couples of 2023

K-dramas enjoy global acclaim for various reasons: compelling storylines, well-developed characters, and unexpected twists. Despite a myriad of highlights, the electric chemistry exuded by lead characters/couples stands out. As we hit rewind, it's time to list down the best K-drama couples that made us wish their reel romance was a reality. These five couples proved that sometimes fiction can feel more convincing than reality.

Lee Jang-hyun and Yoo Gil-chae in 'My Dearest'

Set against the backdrop of the Joseon dynasty, My Dearest unfolds a tale centered on Lee Jang-hyun (Namkoong Min), a self-proclaimed eternal bachelor, and Yoo Gil-chae (Ahn Eun-Jin), a resilient woman undeterred by two failed marriages. The drama—celebrated for its intense storyline—garnered praise for the dynamic chemistry between the leads. Lee and Yoo seamlessly complement each other with their self-assured, strong, and altruistic personas.

Gu Won and Cheon Sa-rang in 'King the Land'

In King The Land, romance unfolds between the brooding Gu Won (Lee Jun-ho) and the perpetually cheerful Cheon Sa-rang (Im Yoon-ah). Gu, an heir entangled in a power struggle with his sister, despises fake smiles but finds himself enchanted by Cheon's sunny disposition. Lee and Im's palpable onscreen chemistry steals the spotlight, solidifying their status as one of the most beloved onscreen pairs.

Seo Do-guk and Han Yi-joo in 'Perfect Marriage Revenge'

Perfect Marriage Revenge features Sung Hoon's Seo Do-guk uttering the line, "You can use me however you want," to Jung Yoo-min's Han Yi-joo, igniting a deep emotional connection with viewers. As Han seeks revenge on her manipulative husband, she proposes a contract marriage to the stoic Seo. The drama weaves a tale of love, hate, and betrayal, showcasing the scorching chemistry between the leads.

Jang Shin-yu and Lee Hong-jo in 'Destined With You'

In Destined With You, Rowoon and Jo Bo-ah take center stage. Rowoon—portraying high-flying lawyer Jang Shin-yu—perfectly conveys the poignant journey of falling in love. Paired with Jo's Lee Hong-jo, a civil servant with her own mysterious aura, he delivers numerous romantic moments amid battling forces of nature. As they navigate a centuries-old family curse, their chemistry becomes the heartstring-tugging anchor of the show.

Han Jun-hee and Yeon Jun in 'A Time Called You'

In A Time Called You, Jeon Yeo-been's Han Jun-hee, mourning her boyfriend Yeon Jun's passing, time travels to 1998. There, she inhabits the body of her doppelganger, high school student Kwon Min-ju. Then enters Ahn Hyo-seop's Si Heon, bearing an uncanny resemblance to her late boyfriend. Amid the complexities of time travel, the lead characters' taut chemistry navigates the tumult of loss and heartbreak.