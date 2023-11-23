ATEEZ drops 'World Z' preview ahead of album release

ATEEZ drops 'World Z' preview ahead of album release

'The World EP.FIN : Will' releases on December 1

Get ready, ATEEZ fans! The group has just dropped a sneak peek of the World Z tracks from their much-awaited second full album, The World EP.FIN: Will. Slated for a full comeback on December 1, this album is set to take the group's The World era to new heights with a total of 12 tracks.

More about the preview and full tracklist

The preview clip features four songs from the upcoming album, including We Know, Emergency, Arriba, and Silver Light. Each track packs a powerful punch, showcasing ATEEZ's signature style and giving fans a taste of what's in store when the full album drops. The track list also includes Crazy Form, Crescent Part.2, Dreamy Day, MATZ, IT's You, Youth, Everything, and FIN: WILL.

