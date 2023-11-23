'Aloo ji': Alia Bhatt reacts as photographers coin new nickname

'Aloo ji': Alia Bhatt reacts as photographers coin new nickname

By Aikantik Bag 01:00 pm Nov 23, 2023

Paparazzi called Alia Bhatt 'Aloo ji' at a recent event in Mumbai

The paparazzi culture has taken over Bollywood and with social media, fans monitor every single update regarding their favorite stars in real-time. The Indian paparazzi are known for their funny banters with the stars and now it seems that they have a new nickname for Alia Bhatt. Bhatt was recently left amused when photographers at a Mumbai event called her, "Aloo ji." As she posed for pictures, the paparazzi repeatedly called her "Aloo ji," leaving her initially puzzled.

Bhatt's hilarious reaction to the nickname

Upon hearing the quirky nickname, Bhatt inquired, "Ye kya naya shuru ho gaya hai Aloo ji (What is this new thing you have you started, Aloo ji)?" She then laughed along with the photographers. A video capturing this lighthearted exchange has since gone viral online. At the event, Bhatt looked stunning in a brick-red playsuit, matching heels, and her hair styled in loose, straightened tresses.

