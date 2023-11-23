'Gyeongseong Creature' teaser: Park Seo-joon, Han So-hee promise intriguing drama

'Gyeongseong Creature' Part 1 premieres on December 22

Netflix recently unveiled an eye-catching poster and the teaser of its upcoming K-drama, Gyeongseong Creature, starring Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee. The show, set in the spring of 1945, follows a savvy entrepreneur and a detective as they battle a monster created by human greed. Part 1 is premiering on December 22, whereas Part 2 is set to premiere on January 5, 2024.

Plotline of the project

Park plays the role of Jang Tae-sang, Gyeongseong's richest man and owner of the Golden Jade House pawnshop, known for his sharp instincts. Han portrays the role of Yoon Chae-ok, a woman on a mission to find missing people, even those rumored to be dead. While searching for her missing mother, Yoon travels to Gyeongseong and strikes a deal with Jang. The teaser looks quite intriguing and promising.

