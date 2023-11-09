Pankaj Tripathi looks 'clueless' in 'Kadak Singh' first look

Pankaj Tripathi looks 'clueless' in 'Kadak Singh' first look

Acclaimed director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury has joined forces with actor Pankaj Tripathi for an upcoming thriller titled Kadak Singh. Recently, Tripathi caused quite a buzz on the internet with a peculiar Instagram Live session where he appeared to forget the reason for going live. It was later disclosed that this was a marketing ploy to generate interest for the unveiling of Kadak Singh's first look.

'Kadak Singh': a thrilling tale of amnesia and financial crime

Kadak Singh, co-produced by HT Content Studios, tells the tale of AK Shrivastav (Tripathi), a man grappling with retrograde amnesia. As he unravels a complicated situation from his past, Shrivastav endeavors to expose a major financial crime while assembling the pieces of his life's puzzle. The film is slated for a direct release on ZEE5 by the end of 2023. The cast includes Sanjana Sanghi, Parvathy Thirovothu, and Jaya Ahsan, among others.

