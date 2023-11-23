'The Crown': Diana's 'revenge' dress, other items to be auctioned

1/8

Entertainment 3 min read

'The Crown': Diana's 'revenge' dress, other items to be auctioned

By Isha Sharma 12:50 pm Nov 23, 202312:50 pm

Items from 'The Crown' will be put up for auction soon

Would you like to keep Princess Diana's "revenge" dress in your closet? Well, you might be able to. As many as 450 costumes and props from the The Crown sets will be auctioned in London in early 2024. The money raised from the event will be donated to Left Bank Pictures- The Crown Scholarship program at the National Film and Television School, Buckinghamshire, England.

2/8

Some of the items that one can buy

Among the items that will be on sale include "a replica of Princess Diana's so-called 'revenge' dress, a façade of the front of 10 Downing Street—the British prime minister's residence—and a fully functioning replica Gold State Coach- without the horses." A 1987 Jaguar XJ-SC, a French early 20th-century mahogany and gilt-metal mounted pedestal desk can also be bought.

3/8

Details and timings of the upcoming event

The event will be conducted at the international auction house Bonhams and has been divided into two types of sales—live and online—between January 30 and February 7. Two sales will be held offline and online between January 30 and February 7, with an exhibition of sets, costumes, and props. Bonhams has called this a "once-in-a-lifetime auction" and more details can be found here.

4/8

These prop items are 'extensively researched'

Charlie Thomas, Bonhams UK Group Director for House Sales and Private & Iconic Collections, said, "The iconic costumes, props and set pieces are extensively researched and made with truly impressive attention to detail by master craftspeople." "Not only is this an incredible opportunity to own pieces from the landmark show, but it is also the closest anyone can come to owning the real things."

5/8

What will these artifacts cost you?

The smaller items might cost between £60 ($75) to £80 ($100). This translates to somewhere between Rs. 6,350 to Rs. 8,340. The "unique 3D-printed fiberglass casted reproduction of the royal carriage," used at the Royal Family's coronation since 1831, can be expected between £30,000 and £50,000. This would be between 31L and 52L in Indian currency. More details are available on Bonhams's website.

6/8

These items will also be on sale

A "replica of the trooping the color state red military costume" from Season 4 Episode 1 will cost between Rs. 5L-7L. Saint Edward's coronation chair (Season 1, Episode 5), a replica of the Investitute Outfit (Season 3, Episode 6), an embellished ballgown and fur stole (Season 1, Episode 5), and a full-length column ballgown (Season 1, Episode 5) are also on display.

7/8

More about 'The Crown,' its ensemble cast

One of Netflix's most popular global hits, The Crown began in November 2016 and its final season's first part dropped on the streamer on November 16, 2023. The final episodes will stream from December 14, 2023. A wide range of actors have starred in the show, including Helena Bonham Carter, Matt Smith, Olivia Colman, Josh O'Connor, Claire Foy, and Charles Dance.

8/8

Poll What is your opinion of 'The Crown'?