'Second Chance': Pan Nalin onboard as executive producer

By Aikantik Bag 11:37 am Nov 23, 202311:37 am

'Second Chance' marks Subhadra Mahajan's debut feature film

Esteemed director Pan Nalin is set to don the role of the executive producer for Subhadra Mahajan's debut feature, Second Chance. Currently in its final stages of post-production, this intriguing film was introduced at India's Film Bazaar co-production market in 2020 and has since participated in numerous labs and development programs, such as Film Independent Global Media Makers Program 2022, the Cannes Film Festival market co-production day 2021, and Produire Au Sud Kolkata.

'Second Chance' in a nutshell

Second Chance revolves around Nia, a city girl who returns to her family home in the western Himalayas after a decade. Arriving in the heart of winter, Nia is alone and emotionally shattered due to a secret abortion and a painful abandonment. The caretaker of the house leaves his elderly mother-in-law, Bhemi, a tough mountain woman, in charge along with his young son, Sunny. As the story unfolds, these three characters find themselves connected beyond age and social class differences.

Cast and crew of the film

Metanormal Motion Pictures (known for Aamis) and Latent Pictures are bankrolling this film drama. Speaking to Variety, Nalin expressed his enthusiasm for the project and said, "Mahajan's tackling of urban India's turmoil reflected through this solo character dwarfed by the mighty Himalayas, instantly grabbed me with its refreshing cinematic vistas, rarely seen in Indian cinema." Swapnil Suhas Sonawane, acclaimed for his work in Last Film Show, Newton, and Sacred Games, serves as both an executive producer and the film's cinematographer.