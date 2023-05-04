World

How King Charles III is making his coronation ceremony sustainable

Written by Apurva P Edited by Lahari Basu May 04, 2023, 06:36 pm 3 min read

Here is what we know about King Charles III's outfit for his coronation ceremony

As London is gearing up for King Charles III's﻿ coronation ceremony, several inside details regarding the event are being revealed. The latest bit is regarding the outfit the King will be wearing for the ceremony. Precise planning has been going on in arranging garments for the King on the big day. And here is what we know about his outfit for the day.

The King will be reusing coronation vestments

The King reportedly has decided to reuse several historic items on the big day, including some robes made of gold. While speaking to CBS News, Caroline De Guitaut, Deputy Surveyor of the King's Works of Art revealed that the King has decided to reuse pieces from the coronation of his grandfather, King George VI, in 1937.

The golden robe

The British Monarch will wear the same royal robes that his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, wore for her coronation in 1953. The golden Imperial Mantle, which was designed for King George IV in 1821, will be worn over an embroidered robe made of gold silk called the Supertunica. Prince William will help during the service by placing the ceremonial robe on his father.

We've got an eco-friendly King: Deborah Moore

The Monarch is determined to make his coronation as sustainable as possible. "We've got this wonderful, sustainable, eco-friendly King who's reusing something rather than having a new glove," said Deborah Moore, CEO of Dents Glovemakers told CBS News. Although many monarchs reuse old vestments, they usually get a new coronation sword belt and glove. King Charles III has decided to reuse them as well.

Reusing the belt and glove

King Charles will be wearing the belt and glove worn by his grandfather George VI. The sword belt from 1937, is made of embroidered cloth of gold and has a gold buckle stamped with national emblems. During the investiture, it will be placed around the King's waist. Meanwhile, the single coronation glove, made of white leather will go on King Charles III' right hand.

Entrance and exit clothing

The King will enter Westminster Abbey wearing George VI's scarlet red State Robe, which he will remove for his anointing. For the investiture, he will wear a sleeveless white garment (Colobium Sindonis) and a long, narrow embroidered band of gold silk around the shoulders (Coronation Stole). After the service, the King will don George VI's purple Robe of Estate and leave the Abbey.

Past Kings have publicly indicated their priorities through clothes

King Charles has always been interested in the history of art and was well aware of how his predecessors' clothing choices have been used to interpret their personalities as kings. In 1980, the then Prince of Wales was clothed in polo shirts, sitting with his legs crossed in a casual stance in a painting that was painted during his engagement to Lady Diana Spencer.

Queen Camilla's outfit designed by West Bengal-based fashion designer

A dress that Queen Camilla will wear for the ceremony has been designed by West Bengal-based fashion designer Priyanka Mallick. The dress is to be worn at the evening party on May 7, reports Indiatimes. Impressed with her designs, Buckingham Palace sent her a letter of praise calling her a "very talented artist." Mallick has also designed a broach for the King.

The designer shared the letter of appreciation she received

