Indians invited at King Charles III's coronation: Vice-President, Mumbai Dabbawallas

May 04, 2023

The world has its eyes currently on King Charles III's coronation which is all set to take place on May 6 in London. And as per reports, a whopping 2,200 elite guests have been invited from across the globe to grace this grand occasion, including the who's who of politics and Hollywood. Gladly, the guest list also includes the following people from India.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar to attend the ceremony

While Indian-origin Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty will lead the procession of flag bearers, there are many more Indians on the vast guest list. Per reports, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar is expected to attend the King's coronation on behalf of the Indian government. He will be in the United Kingdom on May 5 and 6.

Sonam Kapoor to perform at the royal coronation

As per Variety, Bollywood actor and fashion icon Sonam Kapoor will be delivering a spoken word performance to introduce Commonwealth virtual choir at the coronation. This is her debut at the royal ceremony and shall be seen with her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu on the occasion. Well, we honestly can't wait to get more updates on this.

Mumbai's Dabbawalas plan to gift Puneri Pagadi

Dabbawalas, well-known for their lunchbox delivery system have also received an invitation. Their spokesperson Vishnu Kaldoke told ANI, "Mumbai Dabbawalas have had good relations with British royalty. Two dabbawalas were invited to his wedding. It was an honor for us. He is about to become the King. So, we want to present King Charles with Puneri Pagadi and a shawl of the Warkari community."

Bengaluru-based doctor and Pune-born architect to be there

Dr. Issac Mathai, a Bengaluru-based doctor who is the chairman of SOUKYA an Ayurvedic center near Whitefield is also invited. Since 2010, Queen Camilla had been visiting SOUKYA for holistic treatment multiple times. Even King Charles III has been to the facility. Also on the list is 38-year-old Saurav Phadke, a Pune-born architect chosen for his contributions to causes supported by the Prince's Foundation.

Indian-origin British chef Manju Malhi is invited as well

The list of Indians attending the king's coronation doesn't end here as the event will also be attended by an Indian-origin British chef Manju Malhi. She works for the charity of senior citizens in the United Kingdom and has been acknowledged as a community champion. Also, she is among the British Empire Medal (BEM) winners on the royal invitation guest list.

Indian-origin Jay Patel is also among those invited

Indian-origin Jay Patel from Canada to also attend the event for completing the Prince's Trust Canada's Youth Employment program. "Jay gained valuable skills and secured a job as a cook at Toronto's iconic CN Tower. Now on his way to becoming a Chef, he's passionate about inspiring others to find the same kind of support network that helped him achieve success," the Palace revealed.