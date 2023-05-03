World

Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace for throwing suspected shotgun shells

Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace for throwing suspected shotgun shells

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 03, 2023, 11:33 am 1 min read

The man allegedly threw suspected shotgun cartridges into palace grounds

A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly throwing several items into the grounds of Buckingham Palace in London that were thought to be shotgun cartridges, reported AFP. According to the Metropolitan Police, the accused was detained on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon. For precaution, a controlled explosion was carried out on his suspicious bag.

King Charles III's coronation on May 6

Officials later clarified that there were no reports of shots fired or injuries. Notably, the incident occurred just days before King Charles III's coronation, which will take place on May 6 and will be attended by world leaders and global royalty. Local media reported that the king and Queen Consort Camilla were at the palace at the time. However, Buckingham Palace refused to comment.