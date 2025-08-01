From dreamy romance to break-up: Paris Jackson-Justin Long's relationship timeline

Singer Paris Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson , has announced her split from music producer fiancé Justin Long after three years together. The couple got engaged in December 2024. The news was revealed by Jackson herself on social media , where she responded to a post about her emotional state during her father's death anniversary by saying, "Those are breakup tears." She didn't provide any further details about the breakup.

Relationship journey From engagement announcement to wedding preparations Jackson, 27, first announced her engagement to Long in December 2024 on Instagram. She called him her "sweet blue" and expressed how their life together had been an "indescribable whirlwind." The couple met backstage at The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in 2022. In June, Jackson revealed they were planning their wedding with the dress being made and the venue picked by an astrologer.

Relationship insights Views on marriage and sexuality In a 2021 episode of Red Table Talk, Jackson spoke about her views on marriage. She said, "I'm not against marriage and if I love someone, sure, but right now my main thing is my spirituality and my music." She also revealed on Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn that she has "dated more women than men" in her life.