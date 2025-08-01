From dreamy romance to break-up: Paris Jackson-Justin Long's relationship timeline
What's the story
Singer Paris Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson, has announced her split from music producer fiancé Justin Long after three years together. The couple got engaged in December 2024. The news was revealed by Jackson herself on social media, where she responded to a post about her emotional state during her father's death anniversary by saying, "Those are breakup tears." She didn't provide any further details about the breakup.
Relationship journey
From engagement announcement to wedding preparations
Jackson, 27, first announced her engagement to Long in December 2024 on Instagram. She called him her "sweet blue" and expressed how their life together had been an "indescribable whirlwind." The couple met backstage at The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in 2022. In June, Jackson revealed they were planning their wedding with the dress being made and the venue picked by an astrologer.
Relationship insights
Views on marriage and sexuality
In a 2021 episode of Red Table Talk, Jackson spoke about her views on marriage. She said, "I'm not against marriage and if I love someone, sure, but right now my main thing is my spirituality and my music." She also revealed on Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn that she has "dated more women than men" in her life.
Career highlights
Focus on music career amid personal struggles
Jackson, who has been on tour with Incubus this summer, celebrated five years of sobriety from alcohol and heroin addiction in January. She released her debut album Wilted in 2020 and has since released several EPs and singles. Despite her recent breakup, she continues to focus on her music career.