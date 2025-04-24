What's the story

Before Penn Badgley became synonymous with You's Joe Goldberg, he was Dan Humphrey from Gossip Girl.

And starring for so long on the hit teen drama series complicated things for Badgley, including dating.

On Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, the 38-year-old spoke about how his romance with co-star Blake Lively, who played Serena van der Woodsen, blurred the lines between their real-life relationship and their characters.

The duo dated from 2007-2010.