'Deadpool & Wolverine' dominate Indian box office

Day-6: 'Deadpool & Wolverine' box office collection skyrockets in India

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:10 am Aug 01, 202411:10 am

What's the story Marvel's latest blockbuster, Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, has seen a strong performance at the Indian box office. In just six days, the film has amassed a collection of ₹84.5cr. The movie has consistently netted above ₹5cr for three consecutive days since its release. Industry tracker Sacnilk predicts that by the end of its first week, the film's collections will surpass ₹88cr.

Surpassing records

'Deadpool & Wolverine' outperforms Bollywood releases in India

The impressive performance of Deadpool & Wolverine has earned it the sixth spot on the list of top opening week performances of Hollywood films in India. It has already outpaced the lifetime collections of Bollywood releases such as Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which concluded at ₹80cr. The film is also projected to exceed the collections of Crew, a hit film featuring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Sanon that ended its run at ₹89cr.

Global success

'Deadpool & Wolverine' achieves international box office triumph

Internationally, Deadpool & Wolverine has also been a massive hit. Within seven days of its international debut on July 24, the film grossed $545.8M (₹4,565cr), making it the fastest movie of 2024 to reach this milestone. This achievement surpasses Kung Fu Panda 4's gross earnings of $545.8M and is projected to overtake Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire ($567.6M) soon.

Billion-dollar mark

'Deadpool & Wolverine' set to join billion-dollar club

Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to hit the $1B mark by next week, becoming the second film of 2024 to do so after Inside Out 2. Despite a slight decline in earnings on Wednesday, July 31 in India, the film continues to flourish in international markets. The top spot for the highest-earning Hollywood film in its opening week in India is held by Avengers: Endgame, which earned ₹260.4 crore.

Profitable venture

'Deadpool & Wolverine' proves profitable, set to break more records

The production cost of Deadpool and Wolverine was $200M (₹1,673 crore), according to a Collider report. With its current earnings, the film is already profitable and is expected to break more box office records over its second weekend. In India, Deadpool & Wolverine will face competition from two Bollywood releases: Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh and Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.