"Kalki 2898 AD", a dystopian sci-fi film, has raked in ₹622 crore in 28 days, but is still trailing behind Khan's "Jawan".

Despite the competition, the film has exceeded expectations, grossing ₹733 crore in India and ₹270 crore overseas, hitting the ₹1,000 crore mark worldwide.

The makers are now working on a sequel, promising more action and drama for fans.

Prabhas-led film 'Kalki' dominates box office

'Kalki 2898 AD' rakes in ₹622cr, struggles to beat 'Jawan'

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:37 pm Jul 25, 202412:37 pm

What's the story The Prabhas-led film Kalki 2898 AD has amassed over ₹622 crore domestically in its four-week run at the box office. Despite facing competition from recent releases like Bad Newz, Indian 2, and Sarfira, the film continues to pull in audiences. However, it is still grappling to surpass the ₹640 crore mark set by Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster, Jawan.

Revenue rise

'Kalki 2898 AD' saw slight earnings increase amid competition

On its 28th day in theaters (Wednesday), Kalki 2898 AD brought in ₹1.6 crore, according to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. This follows a slight increase in earnings on Tuesday when the film made approximately ₹2 crore, compared to Monday's earnings of ₹1.6 crore. Despite this uptick, the dystopian sci-fi film directed by Nag Ashwin is still trailing behind Khan's Jawan, which had earned more than Kalki 2898 AD on the same day of its release.

Box office triumph

'Kalki 2898 AD' surpassed expectations, hit ₹1,000 crore mark earlier

Despite the competition, Kalki 2898 AD has exceeded expectations since its June 27 release. The film grossed a staggering ₹733 crore in India and an additional ₹270 crore overseas. According to Vyjayanthi Movies, the film surpassed the coveted ₹1,000 crore mark worldwide on its 16th day, becoming only the seventh Indian film and Prabhas's second to achieve this monumental feat.

Global competition

'Kalki 2898 AD' struggles to surpass 'Jawan's worldwide gross

While Kalki 2898 AD may surpass Jawan in India, it is still around ₹160 crore short of surpassing Jawan's worldwide lifetime gross of ₹1,160 crore globally. At this point in its theatrical run, Jawan had minted ₹611.67 crore and by the end of its 57-day run, it had earned ₹640.25 crore. The race for box office supremacy continues as both films vie for audience attention.

Sequel speculation

'Kalki 2898 AD' joined ₹600 crore club, sequel in works

Kalki 2898 AD entered the ₹600 crore club over its fourth weekend, becoming the fifth Indian movie to do so. By the end of its 27th day, the film had collected ₹620.5 crore. The makers of the film are currently working on a sequel, promising more action and drama for fans of this dystopian sci-fi blockbuster.