Javed Akhtar criticizes portrayal of male character in 'Animal'

'Animal': Why Javed Akhtar thinks Ranbir's character is a 'caricature'

By Isha Sharma 12:29 pm Jul 25, 2024

What's the story Veteran writer Javed Akhtar has once again voiced his vehement dissatisfaction with the character portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal. In a recent interview, Akhtar described the character as a "caricature of a strong man," criticizing its depiction of irrational anger. He also took issue with the character's demand for his girlfriend to lick his shoe, questioning why such tropes are still prevalent in South Indian cinema. The film was released in December 2023.

Akhtar questions the persistence of 'angry young man' trope

Akhtar, who birthed the 'angry young man' protagonist with Salim Khan in the 1970s, expressed concern toward such portrayals. "He is already starting to turn into a caricature of an angry young man or a strong man," he told We Are Yuvaa. He added that he hadn't watched Animal, saying, "People told me about it, and I read in the news that he asks her to lick his shoe. She bends down, but thank god they cut it right there."

Akhtar challenges modern depictions of anger in cinema

When asked about the anger depicted in modern films, Akhtar responded with a counter-question: "Who are they angry with? Women?" He further questioned whether these characters lacked the courage to challenge the establishment, suggesting that women were being targeted as "soft targets." Akhtar also addressed the portrayal of women in his own films, stating that despite never having written a "female-oriented film," women in Salim-Javed films were never subservient characters.

Throwback: Director Reddy Vanga's response to Akhtar's criticism of 'Animal'

In response to Akhtar's previous criticism of Animal at the 9th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival, where he called the success of the film "dangerous," Reddy Vanga pointed out that Akhtar should be "checking his son's work," referring to the series Mirzapur produced by Farhan Akhtar. Animal's X page also took a dig at Akhtar, saying, "Writer of your caliber cannot understand the betrayal of a lover (in the film) then all your art form is big FALSE."